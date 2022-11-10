South Korean shares snap four-day rally on U.S. inflation caution

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

November 10, 2022 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI snaps four-session rising streak

Korean won posts biggest fall in a month

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, ending their four-session rally, on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 22.18 points, or 0.91%, to close at 2,402.23. The index snapped a four-session rising streak that had brought it to a near two-month high.

** "The market fell as foreigners turned net sellers amid caution over the U.S. inflation data," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min, who attributed the recent rally to a temporary change in liquidity conditions and the won currency's reversal of excessive losses.

** Consumer inflation in the United States is expected to have slowed in October, with its annual growth rate at 8.0%, according to a Reuters survey, after the 8.2% rise in September.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS dropped 2.58% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS inched down by 0.11%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 1%.

** Clean energy shares rose, with CS Wind 112610.KS and Hyundai Energy Solution 322000.KS up 1.82% and 0.88%, respectively, on Democrats' better-than-expected performance in U.S. midterm elections.

** Less than a third advanced among 932 traded shares.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 115.6 billion won ($83.95 million) on the main board, after eight straight buying sessions.

** The won was last quoted at 1,377.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.92% lower than its previous close.

** The currency posted its first fall in five sessions and biggest in a month, after touching the highest level since early-September a day before.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.25 point to 102.60.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 4.040%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.9 basis points to 4.089%.

($1 = 1,376.9800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

