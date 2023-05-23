South Korean shares set to snap seven-day rally on caution over US debt talks

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, after seven consecutive sessions of gains, as risk appetite weakened with little progress in the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 4.83 points, or 0.19%, to 2,562.72 as of 0155 GMT.

** Representatives of U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government's borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

** "They will eventually reach an agreement, but now the chance is smaller that they will before the deadline for avoiding default," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment & Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.15%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.02%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 1.22%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 328 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 23.2 billion won ($17.56 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,318.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.45% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.09 point to 104.70.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.359%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 3.456%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)

