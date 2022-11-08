South Korean shares set to extend gains on foreign inflows

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set for a fourth session of gains on Wednesday as a stronger won attracted foreign investors while market participants awaited U.S. midterm election results. The Korean won firmed, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 17.64 points, or 0.74%, at 2,416.68, as of 0120 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.32% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.23%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.85%.

** The result of the U.S. midterm election will decide whether Democrats lose or retain congressional control halfway through U.S. President Joe Biden's term, raising the possibility of legislative gridlock.

** Any Republican win in one or both houses could help support equities rally, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 309.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 631.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 23.3 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,375.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.71% higher than its previous close at 1,384.9.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,373.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,372.1.

** The KOSPI lost 18.84% so far this year, and gained 4.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won weakened 13.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.17 points to 102.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 6.4 basis points to 4.098%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 5.4 basis points to 4.188%.

