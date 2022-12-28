South Korean shares set to end 2022 with worst performance in 14 years

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses, on their last day of trading in 2022, and were set to post the worst yearly performance since 2008.

** The Korean won was slightly lower, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 27.36 points, or 1.20%, to 2,253.09 by 0138 GMT, hitting the lowest intraday level since late October.

** The KOSPI has fallen 24.33% so far this year, and is on track for the first annual loss in four years and the worst since 2008.

** "The local market tracked Wall Street's weakness after growing recession worries with a surge in COVID-19 infections in China," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.24% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.32%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.57%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, only 84 shares gained.

** Among minor gainers, gaming stocks jumped as investors cheered Chinese authorities granting publishing licenses in the country.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 109.8 billion won ($86.53 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,268.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,267.0.

** The won has lost 6.3% against the dollar so far this year, after a 8.6% drop in the previous year, which was the biggest since 2008.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.20 point to 103.45.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.4 basis points to 3.732%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.1 basis points to 3.746%.

($1 = 1,268.9000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

