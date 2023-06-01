News & Insights

South Korean shares set for third weekly rise on US debt relief

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

June 01, 2023 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday and were set for a third straight weekly gain, as risk appetite strengthened with the U.S. Senate approving a bill to suspend its government debt ceiling.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 20.73 points, or 0.81%, to 2,589.90, as of 0259 GMT. It was up 1.24% for the week.

** A bill to suspend the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid a disastrous default secured enough votes to pass in the Senate on Thursday.

** "It is relieving that the bill is passed in the Congress," said analyst Huh Jae-hwan at Eugene Investment Securities.

** South Korea's consumer inflation eased for a fourth consecutive month in May to the lowest in 19 months but core inflation remained elevated, data showed on Friday.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.13% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.27%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.86%.

** Among other index heavyweights, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS climbed 0.76% and its sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS was 0.59% higher. Search engine Naver 035420.KS traded flat, while instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS was up 1.78%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 538 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 159.8 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,310.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.88% higher than its previous close. The currency was up 1.33 for the week, set for the biggest weekly gain since mid-April.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.11 point to 104.41.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 3.442%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 3.520%.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

