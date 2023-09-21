News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

South Korean shares set for sharpest weekly decline in a year

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 21, 2023 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares are set to log their sharpest weekly decline in almost a year on Friday after U.S. stocks suffered their biggest slump in six months, in a sign that investors expect higher interest rates for longer. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 9.68 points, or 0.38%, to 2,505.29 by 02:59 GMT. For the week, the index is down 3.6% so far, set for the sharpest weekly drop since September last year.

** The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 1.6% overnight and is down 2.7% in a week where policymakers chose a hawkish stance, even as a peak in rates is near.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.58% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.17%, while battery-maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 1.03%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 0.36% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS gained 0.13%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 0.24% and down 0.11%, respectively.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 279 shares advanced, while 581 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 65.6 billion won ($49.10 million) on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,338.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,339.7.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,337.8 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,335.1.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.02% so far this year, but lost 3.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 was unchanged at 102.90.

($1 = 1,336.0400 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.