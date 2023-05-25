News & Insights

South Korean shares set for second weekly gain on chipmaker rally

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

May 25, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

Korean won little changed against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares eyed their second weekly rise on Friday, trading flat, as heavyweight chipmakers' rally countered the broader market's weakness on uncertainties over the U.S. debt limit talks.

** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 2.63 points, or 0.10%, to 2,557.32 as of 0145 GMT.

** The index was up by a little more than 0.5% for the week, after a 2.52% jump in the prior week.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 2.03% and 4.25%, respectively, tracking the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's .SOX sharp gain. They have risen 2.6% and 10.8% so far this week.

** "Foreigners' semiconductor buying spree continued amid artificial intelligence competition, holding the index flat over downbeat market conditions," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Still, they were the only gainers among the index heavyweights and among 199 shares that advanced out of the total 927 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 482.7 billion won ($365.42 million).

** LG Energy Solution 373220.KS and Hyundai Motor 005380.KS remained in the red, falling by more than 1% each, despite the battery maker and automaker's investment announcement for a joint venture in North America.

** The won was quoted just 0.01% higher at 1,325.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC. For the week, it was also flat.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.26 point to 104.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.9 basis points to 3.560%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 3.660%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

