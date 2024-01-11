News & Insights

South Korean shares set for longest losing streak in 20 months

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

January 11, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for an eighth straight session on Friday, and were set for their longest losing streak since mid-May 2022, as battery makers and online platform companies lost ground after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was steady.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 14.91 points, or 0.59%, to 2,525.36 by 0057 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI has fallen 1.9%, after dropping 2.9% the week before, which was its first loss in 10 weeks.

** U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in December, data showed on Thursday, suggesting it was probably too early for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates.

** Battery makers and e-commerce firms, which are usually seen as growth stocks, were the biggest declining heavyweights.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.32%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS lost 2.28% and 1.58%, respectively.

** Search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 1.51% and down 2.14%, respectively.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 218 shares advanced, while 659 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 158.7 billion won ($44.60 million) on the main board so far on Friday. They recorded the biggest-ever purchase of 2.3 trillion won on Thursday, when there were block deals of shares in Samsung Electronics and its affiliates.

** For the week, foreigners have bought 2.4 trillion won worth of local shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,314.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,312.9.

** For the week, the won was up 0.01%. In the previous week, it weakened 2.1% in its worst performance since mid-August.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.202%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 3.300%.

($1 = 1,316.2800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

