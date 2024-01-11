South Korean shares set for longest losing streak in 20 months

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for an eighth straight session on Friday, and were set for their longest losing streak since mid-May 2022, as battery makers and online platform companies lost ground after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was steady.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 14.91 points, or 0.59%, to 2,525.36 by 0057 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI has fallen 1.9%, after dropping 2.9% the week before, which was its first loss in 10 weeks.

** U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in December, data showed on Thursday, suggesting it was probably too early for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates.

** Battery makers and e-commerce firms, which are usually seen as growth stocks, were the biggest declining heavyweights.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.32%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS lost 2.28% and 1.58%, respectively.

** Search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 1.51% and down 2.14%, respectively.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 218 shares advanced, while 659 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 158.7 billion won ($44.60 million) on the main board so far on Friday. They recorded the biggest-ever purchase of 2.3 trillion won on Thursday, when there were block deals of shares in Samsung Electronics and its affiliates.

** For the week, foreigners have bought 2.4 trillion won worth of local shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,314.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,312.9.

** For the week, the won was up 0.01%. In the previous week, it weakened 2.1% in its worst performance since mid-August.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.202%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 3.300%.

($1 = 1,316.2800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

