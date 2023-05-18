South Korean shares set for first weekly gain in five as chipmakers rally

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a fifth straight session on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight chipmakers, and were set to end the week higher for the first time in five weeks.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 18.37 points, or 0.73%, to 2,533.77, as of 0125 GMT. It was set to end the week with a more than 2% gain.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 2.87% and 4.06%, respectively, joining a global rally in the semiconductor sector.

** "The semiconductor sector is benefiting from growing hopes for artificial intelligence-related technologies," said analyst Kim Seok-hwan at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's finance minister held a meeting with China's ambassador to the country to discuss economic cooperation, at a time when the trade-reliant country has been hit by a slump in exports.

** South Korean companies with exposure to China business jumped, with media content producer CJ ENM 035760.KQ gaining 2.5% and online game developer Netmarble 251270.KS rising 1.5%.

** Beauty product makers LG Household & Healthcare 051900.KS and Amorepacific Corp 090530.KS advanced 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS rose about 1% each, but battery makers and automakers fell.

** Of the total 924 issues traded, 527 shares rose.

** Korean Air Line 003490.KS and Asiana Airlines 020560.KS showed muted reaction to a report that the U.S. Justice Department was considering a lawsuit to block their merger.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 235.0 billion won ($177.90 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,332.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.17% higher than its previous close.

** The won was set to end the week higher with a less than 1% rise.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.1 basis points to 3.378%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.9 basis points to 3.427%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

