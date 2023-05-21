South Korean shares rise with U.S. debt ceiling talks in focus

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week on a firm note as investors were optimistic for a deal over the U.S. debt ceiling that could avoid a catastrophic default. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 21.27 points, or 0.84%, at 2,559.06 by 0129 GMT on Monday, in its sixth consecutive session of gains.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling later in the day, after a "productive" phone call, the two sides said.

** "There is huge optimism for the negotiation result, while the semiconductor sector continued its positive trend," said analyst Kim Seok-hwan at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 0.73% and 1.85%, respectively, after China failed U.S. memory chip rival Micron Technology MU.O in a security review.

** Markets appeared to show scant response to data that signalled South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May fell 16.1% from last year and imports dropped by 15.3% over the same period.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 631 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 102.7 billion won ($77.75 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.52% higher than its previous close at 1,326.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.03 point to 104.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.8 basis points to 3.327%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 1.4 basis points to 3.406%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

