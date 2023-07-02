News & Insights

South Korean shares rise over 1% on signs of export recovery, Wall Street boost

July 02, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday, helped by signs of a recovery in the country's exports and Wall Street's rally in the previous session. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 35.62 points, or 1.39%, to 2,599.90 as of 0138 GMT.

** South Korea's export downturn slowed in June, with the trade balance swinging to a surplus for the first time in 16 months, data showed on Saturday.

** Still, South Korea's factory activity shrank at a steeper pace in June and extended its downturn to a record 12th consecutive month, according to a survey.

** "Investors are yet to cheer the exports data as the growth rate slowed but remained negative," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** A rise in the U.S. core PCE price index was weaker than expected in May, data showed on Friday, lifting risk appetite across global markets. MKTS/GLOB

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.25%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 2.34%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.71%.

** Most other index heavyweights also advanced, with battery makers and online platform firms rising more than 3%, but biopharmaceutical maker Celltrion 068270.KS fell.

** Of the total 929 issues traded, 646 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 43.1 billion won ($32.86 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,314.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.26% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.06 point to 103.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 3.4 basis points to 3.640%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4.7 bps to 3.650%.

($1 = 1,311.5300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

