South Korean shares rise on chipmakers' lead; won hits four-month high

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, mostly led by heavyweight chipmakers, even as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

** The Korean won hit its highest level in four months, while the benchmark bond yield was slightly lower.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 8.60 points, or 0.33%, at 2,637.95.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.41% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS jumped 4.09%, tracking gains in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX that climbed 3.31% overnight.

** "The two semiconductor stocks basically accounted for all of the gains on the benchmark index, with foreign buying concentrated in the sector," said analyst Lee Kyoung-min at Daishin Securities.

** Investors were awaiting May U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, to assess any implication on the Fed's rate decision.

** Of the total 936 issues traded, 388 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 115.5 billion won ($90.88 million).

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC 1.33% higher at 1,271.4 per dollar, posting its biggest daily gain since March 23.

** During the session, the currency gained as much as 1.40% to its highest level since Feb. 14 at 1,270.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.06 point to 104.24.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.477%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 3.565%.

($1 = 1,270.9600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.