South Korean shares rise for second day on institutional buying

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 26, 2022 — 09:21 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by institutional investors' buying due to demand for annual dividend payouts. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 11.47 points, or 0.50%, to 2,328.61 as of 0141 GMT.

** Institutional investors led the gains with a 326.2 billion won ($257.24 million) purchase, while foreigners were also net buyers worth 6.2 billion won of shares.

** "Other than the inflow of passive funds on dividend demand, it is a quiet session," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** One must hold stocks by the end of the session to be eligible for annual dividend payments early next year.

** Inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.35% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.13%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS was flat.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 645 shares gained.

** The won was quoted at 1,266.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.70% higher than its previous close at 1,274.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.03 points to 103.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.661%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.626%.

($1 = 1,268.0700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.