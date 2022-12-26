South Korean shares rise for second day on institutional buying

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by institutional investors' buying due to demand for annual dividend payouts. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 11.47 points, or 0.50%, to 2,328.61 as of 0141 GMT.

** Institutional investors led the gains with a 326.2 billion won ($257.24 million) purchase, while foreigners were also net buyers worth 6.2 billion won of shares.

** "Other than the inflow of passive funds on dividend demand, it is a quiet session," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** One must hold stocks by the end of the session to be eligible for annual dividend payments early next year.

** Inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.35% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.13%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS was flat.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 645 shares gained.

** The won was quoted at 1,266.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.70% higher than its previous close at 1,274.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.03 points to 103.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.661%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.626%.

($1 = 1,268.0700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

