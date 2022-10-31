South Korean shares rise as strong foreign inflows soothe weak export woes

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit a more than one-month high on Tuesday, as strong foreign inflows overshadowed concerns over weaker-than-expected exports data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 18.68 points, or 0.81%, at 2,312.29 as of 0117 GMT, after rising as much as 1.01% - to its highest intraday level since Sept. 23.

** South Korea's exports in October suffered their fastest decline in more than two years and missed expectations as shipments to neighbouring China tumbled, government data showed.

** The country's factory activity shrank for a fourth month, while manufacturers' optimism dipped to a more than two-year low, a private-sector survey showed.

** South Korea's top financial groups agreed with the country's financial regulator to ensure sufficient liquidity is supplied to the local money and bond markets.

** "Some profit-taking was expected after Wall Street's losses overnight and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, but foreign buying of local stocks, mainly heavyweight chipmakers and battery manufacturers, led the index higher," said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 167.0 billion won ($117.05 million) on the main board.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.67%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.36%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 2.84%.

** The won was quoted at 1,428.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.26% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.09 point to 102.20.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 4.140%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 4.208%.

($1 = 1,426.6800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.