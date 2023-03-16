South Korean shares rise as chipmakers outweigh losses in battery makers

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street's strong finish overnight and as gains in chipmakers outweighed losses in battery manufacturers.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 10.96 points, or 0.46%, at 2,388.87, as of 0139 GMT, after rising as much as 1.15%.

** The KOSPI was down 0.2% for the week, on track for a second straight weekly drop.

** Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank FRC.N on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-sized U.S. lenders over the past week.

** "Still, investor sentiment remained subdued with the European Central Bank's 50 basis-point rate hike ahead of the U.S. Fed policy meeting," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.67% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS jumped 5.44%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 2.60% and parent LG Chem 051910.KS was down 3.97%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS lost 3.79% and 1.16%, respectively. Automakers also inched down.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 659 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 131.5 billion won ($100.81 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,305.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.61% higher than its previous close at 1,313.0.

** The currency was up 1.5% for the week, set to post its best weekly performance in nine.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.13 point to 104.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.447%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 3.429%.

($1 = 1,304.4800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.