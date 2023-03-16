South Korean shares rise as chipmakers outweigh losses in battery makers

FRC

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street's strong finish overnight and as gains in chipmakers outweighed losses in battery manufacturers.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 10.96 points, or 0.46%, at 2,388.87, as of 0139 GMT, after rising as much as 1.15%.

** The KOSPI was down 0.2% for the week, on track for a second straight weekly drop.

** Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank FRC.N on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-sized U.S. lenders over the past week.

** "Still, investor sentiment remained subdued with the European Central Bank's 50 basis-point rate hike ahead of the U.S. Fed policy meeting," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.67% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS jumped 5.44%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 2.60% and parent LG Chem 051910.KS was down 3.97%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS lost 3.79% and 1.16%, respectively. Automakers also inched down.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 659 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 131.5 billion won ($100.81 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,305.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.61% higher than its previous close at 1,313.0.

** The currency was up 1.5% for the week, set to post its best weekly performance in nine.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.13 point to 104.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.447%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 3.429%.

($1 = 1,304.4800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

