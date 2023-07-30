News & Insights

South Korean shares rise as battery, online platform stocks gain

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

July 30, 2023 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday, led by battery makers and online platform providers, with a slowdown in U.S. inflation easing fears of further interest rate hikes. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 21.47 points, or 0.82%, to 2,629.79, as of 0228 GMT. For the month, it has gained 2.6% so far.

** Annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures receding, data showed on Friday.

** "Most sectors strengthened after data confirmed lessened monetary tightening burden on the U.S. Federal Reserve," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.95%, peer SK Innovation 096770.KS soared 13.72%, while battery materials maker POSCO Holdings 005490.KS gained 2.91%.

** Among other heavyweight gainers, search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were up 6.64% and 1.58%, respectively.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.57% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.27%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 686 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 132.9 billion won ($104.45 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,273.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.29% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 103.71.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.663%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 3.742%.

($1 = 1,272.4400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.