South Korean shares rise as battery, online platform stocks gain

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday, led by battery makers and online platform providers, with a slowdown in U.S. inflation easing fears of further interest rate hikes. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 21.47 points, or 0.82%, to 2,629.79, as of 0228 GMT. For the month, it has gained 2.6% so far.

** Annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures receding, data showed on Friday.

** "Most sectors strengthened after data confirmed lessened monetary tightening burden on the U.S. Federal Reserve," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.95%, peer SK Innovation 096770.KS soared 13.72%, while battery materials maker POSCO Holdings 005490.KS gained 2.91%.

** Among other heavyweight gainers, search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were up 6.64% and 1.58%, respectively.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.57% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.27%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 686 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 132.9 billion won ($104.45 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,273.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.29% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 103.71.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.663%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 3.742%.

($1 = 1,272.4400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

