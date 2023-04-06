South Korean shares rise 1% as heavyweight chipmakers surge

*

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 1% on Friday, on track for their fourth straight weekly gain, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied after Samsung Electronics decided to cut chip production.

** The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 26.09 points, or 1.06%, to 2,485.32, as of 0116 GMT. The index has gained 0.3% so far in the week.

** Samsung Electronics jumped 4.17% as the world's largest memory chip maker said it would make a "meaningful" cut to chip production after flagging a bigger-than-expected 96% plunge in quarterly operating profit. Peer SK Hynix rose 5.13%.

** "Chipmakers led the gains on hopes for a recovery in the memory chip industry after the decision to cut production," said analyst Seo Jung-hun at Samsung Securities.

** Of the total 926 issues traded, 437 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 315.2 billion won ($239.16 million) after four straight sessions of selling.

** The won was quoted at 1,318.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,319.1.

** The currency has fallen 1.3% so far this week.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 105.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.235%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.277%. ($1 = 1,317.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

