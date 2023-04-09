South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week 1% higher on Monday, as chipmakers and battery manufacturers extended gains.

** The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose on robust employment data in the United States.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 24.18 points, or 0.97%, to 2,514.59 as of 0139 GMT, its highest intraday level since mid-August.

** U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, data showed last Friday, increasing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates one more time next month.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady on Tuesday to support a rapidly slowing economy, according to a Reuters survey.

** "The stock market is focusing more on each industry issues than macroeconomic ones, with the semiconductor and battery sectors leading the benchmark index higher," said analyst Kim Seok-hwan at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 1.23% and 2.36%, respectively, as investors cheered Samsung Electronics' decision on Friday to cut production.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.24%, whose first-quarter profit likely jumped 145% over a year.

** Its parent LG Chem 373220.KS added 5.46%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS climbed 1.36% and 6.38% each.

** Including the heavyweight gainers, only 213 shares advanced among 930 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 344.9 billion won ($260.83 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,322.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.40% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.10 point to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points (bps) to 3.265%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 bps to 3.320%.

($1 = 1,322.3200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

