South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

April 09, 2023 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week 1% higher on Monday, as chipmakers and battery manufacturers extended gains.

** The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose on robust employment data in the United States.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 24.18 points, or 0.97%, to 2,514.59 as of 0139 GMT, its highest intraday level since mid-August.

** U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, data showed last Friday, increasing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates one more time next month.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady on Tuesday to support a rapidly slowing economy, according to a Reuters survey.

** "The stock market is focusing more on each industry issues than macroeconomic ones, with the semiconductor and battery sectors leading the benchmark index higher," said analyst Kim Seok-hwan at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 1.23% and 2.36%, respectively, as investors cheered Samsung Electronics' decision on Friday to cut production.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.24%, whose first-quarter profit likely jumped 145% over a year.

** Its parent LG Chem 373220.KS added 5.46%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS climbed 1.36% and 6.38% each.

** Including the heavyweight gainers, only 213 shares advanced among 930 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 344.9 billion won ($260.83 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,322.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.40% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.10 point to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points (bps) to 3.265%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 bps to 3.320%.

($1 = 1,322.3200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.