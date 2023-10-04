South Korean shares recover on dip buying; won gains 1%

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens 1% against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday on dip buying, recovering some of their sharp losses from the previous session.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 13.19 points, or 0.55%, to 2,418.88 by 0136 GMT. It dropped 2.41% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop since March 14.

** "Stocks are rising after too much a loss the day before, but it will be difficult for them to extend gains significantly as investors need to check U.S. employment data which is due later in the week," NH Investment Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan said.

** South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated for a second month in September, above market expectations, supporting prospects of the central bank maintaining its restrictive policy for longer.

** The country's finance minister said authorities would step up market monitoring to respond actively to speculative trading by offshore institutions in the foreign exchange market and to take measures to stabilise the local bond market if needed.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.44%, but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 3.73% and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 2.41%.

** Shares in Doosan Robotics 454910.KS opened 127% up from their initial public offering (IPO) price in the company's market debut, based on investors' bullish outlook for the collaborative robot maker.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 454 shares advanced, while 412 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 169.7 billion won ($125.80 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,349.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 1.04% higher than its previous close at 1,363.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.0 basis points to 4.019%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 12.3 basis points to 4.227%.

($1 = 1,348.9800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

