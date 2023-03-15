South Korean shares rebound as worries about U.S. banks, Fed policy ease

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering part of their losses in the prior session as concerns eased about the U.S. banking sector's troubles and the U.S. interest rate policy outlook.

** The stock market's benchmark KOSPI .KS11 ended 30.75 points, or 1.31%, higher at 2,379.72, recovering half the 61.63 points lost on Tuesday.

** The sub-index for South Korean banks .KRXBANK also posted a gain of 1.2% after Tuesday's drop of more than 3%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.36% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.47%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 3.10%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 716 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 80.7 billion won ($61.9 million).

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC at 1,303.7 per dollar, 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,311.1.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,304.5 per dollar, up 0.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,301.1.

** The KOSPI has risen 6.41% so far this year, but lost 4.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.16 points to 104.26.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 13.1 basis points to 3.482%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 11.8 basis points to 3.421%.

($1 = 1,303.8300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Varun H K)

