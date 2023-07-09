South Korean shares range-bound as investors digest US jobs data

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded in a narrow range on Monday as investors digested U.S. employment data that showed mixed signals, with inflation next on the radar.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 7.92 points, or 0.31%, at 2,534.63 as of 0149 GMT, after falling as much as 0.34% earlier.

** The U.S. economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, but persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labour market conditions that most certainly ensure the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rates later this month.

** "Its impact on the local market is overall neutral, and stocks are trading flat with no market mover seen before U.S. inflation data, which is due later this week," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** South Korean financial stocks rebounded on the government's efforts to calm market worries about spill-over effects from trouble at a local credit union.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.43% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.25%.

** Most other index heavyweights changed by less than 1% in either direction. Of the total 937 issues traded, 452 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 64.1 billion won ($49.18 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,301.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.27% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 103.40.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.753%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.0 basis points to 3.802%.

($1 = 1,303.4100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)

