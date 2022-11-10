South Korean shares rally as U.S. inflation slowdown raises Fed pivot hopes

November 10, 2022 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Friday joining aglobal marketrally, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes of the Federal Reserve toning down its aggressive rate hikes. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 68.01 points, or 2.83%, at 2,470.24, as of 0050 GMT, after rising as much as 3.32% earlier. The index was set for its best day since late February 2021.

** It has gained more than 5% this week and is on track for its biggest weekly gain since early January, 2021.

** U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, giving the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing, which would allow the Fed to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes.

** "It raised hopes for a slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, but still needs to be watched whether there will be continuity in weakening of the inflation data," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 3.31%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 5.16%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 2.98%.

** Tech platorm operators Naver 035420.KS and KaKao 035720.KS jumped 7.95% and 9.45%, respectively.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 829 advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 141.8 billion won ($105.22 million).

** The won was quoted 2.58% higher at 1,342.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC. The currency was poised for the best day since March 20, 2020.

** For the week, the won has strengthened more than 5% against the dollar, set for its best week since mid-December 2008.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.68 point to 103.28.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 22.7 basis points to 3.813%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 23.0 basis points to 3.859%.

($1 = 1,347.6200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

