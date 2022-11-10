South Korean shares rally as U.S. inflation slowdown raises Fed pivot hopes

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Friday joining aglobal marketrally, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes of the Federal Reserve toning down its aggressive rate hikes. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 68.01 points, or 2.83%, at 2,470.24, as of 0050 GMT, after rising as much as 3.32% earlier. The index was set for its best day since late February 2021.

** It has gained more than 5% this week and is on track for its biggest weekly gain since early January, 2021.

** U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, giving the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing, which would allow the Fed to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes.

** "It raised hopes for a slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, but still needs to be watched whether there will be continuity in weakening of the inflation data," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 3.31%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 5.16%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 2.98%.

** Tech platorm operators Naver 035420.KS and KaKao 035720.KS jumped 7.95% and 9.45%, respectively.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 829 advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 141.8 billion won ($105.22 million).

** The won was quoted 2.58% higher at 1,342.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC. The currency was poised for the best day since March 20, 2020.

** For the week, the won has strengthened more than 5% against the dollar, set for its best week since mid-December 2008.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.68 point to 103.28.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 22.7 basis points to 3.813%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 23.0 basis points to 3.859%.

($1 = 1,347.6200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

