South Korean shares post biggest weekly loss in over two months

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, in line withglobal markets risk-on sentiment and led by heavyweight chipmakers and platform stocks, but still posted their worst week in more than two months.

** The Korean won strengthened more than 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 17.96 points, or 0.76%, to 2,389.04 by the close of the session, ending a five-session losing streak.

** The index fell for a fourth straight week, down 1.86% - its steepest drop since late September.

** "The local market tracked Wall Street's rebound overnight, but gains were capped amid wait-and-see sentiment over China's economic indicators, U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Leading the index higher were chipmakers tracking a sharp rise in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX overnight. Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 2.03% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 3.43%.

** Platform firms Naver 035420.KS and Kakao 035720.KS added 5.12% and 4.68%, respectively.

** Media content and entertainment stocks jumped on investor expectations for a further reopening of the Chinese market.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 3.01% and parent LG Chem 051910.KS fell 6.42%, while peer Samsung SDI 006400.KS declined 6.93%, extending losses following a production cut by Tesla TSLA.O.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 98.2 billion won ($75.46 million). They sold nearly one trillion for the week, the most since early September.

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC at 1,301.3 per dollar, 1.28% higher than its previous close at 1,318.0.

** The currency weakened 0.11% for the week, its first drop in three.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.11 point to 103.80.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 3.680%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.501%.

($1 = 1,301.3700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.