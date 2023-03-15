US Markets

South Korean shares pare losses on Credit Suisse plans

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

March 15, 2023 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls but off lows, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recovered from early losses of more than 1% by midday on Thursday, helped by Credit Suisse Group's announcement of plans to strengthen its liquidity.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 3.66 points, or 0.15%, to 2,376.06 as of 01:54 GMT. It briefly moved higher, snapping an early drop of as much as 1.4%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS traded flat and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.63%, while battery-maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 1.59%.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 209 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 26.8 billion won ($20.5 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,310.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.55% lower than its previous close at 1,303.7. It also cut losses after falling 1% against the dollar.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,310.6 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,307.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 6.24% so far this year, but lost 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.24 points to 104.51.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.3 basis points to 3.403%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 3.363%. ($1 = 1,310.7800 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.