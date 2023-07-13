South Korean shares on course for best week in nearly six months

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 1% on Friday, and were set to mark the biggest weekly gain in six months, as investors tracked an upbeat mood on Wall Street after data showed U.S. consumer prices posted the smallest annual hike in more than two years.

** The Korean won strengthened and was set to post its biggest weekly gain in eight months, while the benchmark bond yield traded flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 25.30 points, or 0.98%, to 2,616.53, as of 0138 GMT.

** The KOSPI was up 3.6% for the week, which would mark the biggest since late January.

** "Information Technology (IT) stocks led the market, after growth stocks strengthened on Wall Street overnight," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The annual increase in U.S. producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, following its slower-than-expected consumer inflation data.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.25% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS jumped 4.47%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 0.18%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform operators rose, but they were in a minority of 307 gainers of 937 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 151.4 billion won ($119.46 million).

** The won was quoted 0.47% higher at 1,268.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after hitting a five-month high of 1,266.3.

** The won has gained 2.9% so far this week, set for the biggest gain since mid-November.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 point to 103.92.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.4 basis points to 3.586%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.5 basis point to 3.659%.

($1 = 1,267.3700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

