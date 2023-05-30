News & Insights

South Korean shares little changed as investors wait for US debt progress

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

May 30, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI little changed, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday, as investors took a wait-and-see stance over the progress of the U.S. debt ceiling deal in the Congress, along with muted reaction to North Korea's satellite launch.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 5.42 points, or 0.21%, at 2,590.94 as of 0148 GMT.

** "Investors are waiting to see the U.S. debt ceiling deal getting passed by the Congress and risks completely easing," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment Securities.

** Na added there was little impact from a North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday that ended in failure, which triggered sirens across South Korea's capital city.

** South Korea's factory production and retail sales dropped in April, indicating another tough quarter after the economy narrowly averted a recession in the first quarter.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.14%, but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.27%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.24%, which was the only stock among the index heavyweights that changed more than 1%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 494 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 171.4 billion won ($129.76 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,318.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.45% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.15 point to 104.20.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 3.508%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.1 basis points to 3.581%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

