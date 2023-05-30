South Korean shares little changed as investors wait for US debt progress

KOSPI little changed, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday, as investors took a wait-and-see stance over the progress of the U.S. debt ceiling deal in the Congress, along with muted reaction to North Korea's satellite launch.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 5.42 points, or 0.21%, at 2,590.94 as of 0148 GMT.

** "Investors are waiting to see the U.S. debt ceiling deal getting passed by the Congress and risks completely easing," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment Securities.

** Na added there was little impact from a North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday that ended in failure, which triggered sirens across South Korea's capital city.

** South Korea's factory production and retail sales dropped in April, indicating another tough quarter after the economy narrowly averted a recession in the first quarter.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.14%, but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.27%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.24%, which was the only stock among the index heavyweights that changed more than 1%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 494 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 171.4 billion won ($129.76 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,318.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.45% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.15 point to 104.20.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 3.508%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.1 basis points to 3.581%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

