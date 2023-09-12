South Korean shares little changed as investors await US inflation data

KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer more clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

** The currency and bond markets were also subdued.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 0.96 point, or 0.04%, at 2,535.62, as of 0151 GMT.

** "There is limited move amid wait-and-see sentiment ahead of U.S. inflation (data later in the day) and the European Central Bank policy meeting this week," said Cho Jun-kee, an analyst at SK Securities.

** U.S. consumer inflation USCPI=ECI likely accelerated in August to 3.6% on an annual basis from 3.2% in July, according to a Reuters survey.

** South Korea's unemployment rate fell to a record low of 2.4% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, from 2.8% in July, data showed.

** However, market reaction was muted with investors focussing more on external factors.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers rose, while battery makers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and online platform firms fell.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 290 shares advanced, while 570 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 98.7 billion won ($74.36 million) on the main board so far on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,326.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% higher than its previous close at 1,327.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.05 point to 103.04.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.883%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.981%.

($1 = 1,327.3100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

