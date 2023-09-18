South Korean shares little changed as investors await Fed meet

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Tuesday, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down by 5.41 points, or 0.21%, to 2,569.31 as of 0116 GMT, keeping a narrow range between a gain of 0.3% and a fall of 0.3%.

** The Fed will start its two-day policy review on Tuesday, in which it is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, while central banks in other major countries, such as Japan and England, will have their own meetings later this week.

** "Wait-and-see sentiment is prevalent over the Federal Reserve's decision, with focus on the dot plot and economic forecasts," said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.14% but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.50%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.79%.

** Automakers, online platform companies, and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, but their losses were less than 1%.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 272 shares advanced, while 585 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 25.9 billion won ($19.6 million) on the main board so far on Tuesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,322.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,324.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 point to 103.05.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 3.882%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 3.941%.

($1 = 1,321.5400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Varun H K)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.