South Korean shares little changed as investors await earnings

KOSPI little changed

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded flat on Wednesday, with investors mostly waiting for major companies' first-quarter results at home and abroad. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 4.25 points, or 0.17%, to 2,575.34 as of 0122 GMT.

** "The market showed mixed movements, rather than a clear direction, amid both hopes and worries about the earnings season," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's main chipmakers and automakers, among others, are scheduled to report their first-quarter results next week.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.30%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.46%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.01%.

** Most index heavyweights fell, including online platform providers and biopharmaceutical stocks, but 617 shares advanced among the total 929 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers on the main board, but by a small margin of 0.5 billion won ($379,925).

** The won was quoted at 1,315.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.24% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 points to 104.84.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.310%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.372%.

($1 = 1,316.0500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

