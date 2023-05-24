South Korean shares little changed as cenbank holds rates steady

KOSPI little changed

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Thursday as the country's central bank held interest rates steady as expected. The won inched lower, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 1.84 points, or 0.07%, at 2,569.80, as of 0057 GMT.

** The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for a third meeting, while cutting its growth forecast for this year to 1.4% from 1.6%.

** "The decision left no huge impact on the stock market," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment and Securities.

** The central bank's governor, Rhee Chang-yong, will hold a news conference at 0210 GMT to elaborate on the decision. Investor focus is on whether he provides any clues for the future policy path.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.17% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 5.53%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 0.34%.

** Of the total 927 issues traded, 296 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 141.6 billion won ($107.20 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.15% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.12 point to 104.46.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.426%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.529%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

