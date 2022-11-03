South Korean shares inch higher, set for third weekly gain on foreign inflows

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged up on Friday and were set for a third weekly gain on strong foreign inflows, which were later trimmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish messages which revived recession fears. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 0.07 points, or 0.00%, to 2,329.24 as of 01:43 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS traded flat and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.36%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 1.02%.

** Fed chair Jerome Powell's message that the Fed may be aiming for a higher interest rate than previously anticipated cooling markets, so focus next week will be on U.S. CPI data release again, said Kim Sung-keun, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities.

** The trading volume during the session was 219.46 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, 222 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 9.3 billion won ($6.53 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,427.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,423.8.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,426.5 per dollar, down 0.2% from Thursday, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,425.9.

** The KOSPI has fallen 21.78% so far this year, but lost 1.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 16.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.09 points to 102.18.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 4.140%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 4.196%.

($1 = 1,424.9100 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

