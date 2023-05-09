South Korean shares flat, US inflation data in focus

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day, hoping it would provide some clues on the direction of global markets.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 0.73 points, or 0.07%, to 2,509.33 as of 02:10 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.77% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.71%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 484 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 49.8 billion won ($37.70 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,324.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,323.9.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,324.3 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,321.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.20% so far this year, and gained 3.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 4.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 points to 104.96.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.275%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 3.343%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

