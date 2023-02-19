South Korean shares flat as investors await key monetary policy events

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Monday, with investors awaiting major monetary policy and political events at home and abroad. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 2.96 points, or 0.12%, to 2,448.25 as of 0113 GMT, after falling as much as 0.85% earlier.

** The U.S. central bank will release the minutes of its latest policy meeting this week, while the Bank of Korea will hold its second rate decision meeting for this year.

** "Also, as this week marks one full year of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, there are political events that may upset financial markets," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.48%, but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.43%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 2.25%.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 466 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 133.9 billion won ($103.22 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,298.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% higher.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 point to 103.76.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 3.630%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 3.588%.

($1 = 1,297.1800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

