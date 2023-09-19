News & Insights

South Korean shares flat ahead of Fed meet outcome

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

September 19, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens slightly against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision before making bets. The won weakened slightly, while the benchmark bond yield climbed.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down by 1.04 points, or 0.04%, at 2,558.17 as of 0141 GMT.

** The KOSPI changed by no more than 0.3% in either direction.

** The Fed will announce its policy decision later in the day, with markets widely expecting it to stand pat on interest rates. FEDWATCH

** "Trading is light ahead of the meeting outcome," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** "Main focus is on whether there will be adjustments to the prospect of a rate cut next year and comments on recent inflation," Choi said.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.29% but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.42%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 0.50%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS added 2.47% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS gained 2.02%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 0.23% and 0.52%, respectively.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 274 shares advanced, while 586 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 14.3 billion won ($10.8 million) on the main board so far on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,329.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,328.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.10 point to 102.93.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 3.921%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 4.003%.

($1 = 1,329.3800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

