South Korean shares flat after five-day slide on banking woes

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

April 26, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Thursday after a five-day losing streak, as bargain hunting offset jitters about the banking sector's health.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 1.22 points, or 0.05%, at 2,483.61 as of 02:19 GMT.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS, which is heavily weighted on KOSPI, edged down after it flagged a gradual recovery for chips in the second half of the year after its semiconductor division reported a record loss.

** Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS gained 0.46%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS advanced 3.17%.

** The banking sector's index .KRXBANK slumped 1.4%, having fallen as much as 1.9% earlier in the session.

** Of the total 927 issues traded, only 277 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 70.8 billion won ($52.8 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,340.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.34% lower than its previous close at 1,336.3.

** Currency traders shrugged off remarks by a senior presidential official that U.S. and South Korean leaders upgraded their commitment to cooperate on maintaining stability in foreign exchange markets at a summit.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,340.2 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,337.2.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.05% so far this year, and gained 4.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.01 points to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 3.266%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 3.313%.

($1 = 1,340.0500 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Varun H K)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

