South Korean shares fall over 1% on heightened geopolitical worries

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday on worries of geopolitical risks heightening after a missile strike in Poland. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 25.91 points, or 1.04%, at 2,454.42 as of 0115 GMT, after falling as much as 1.35%, and was set to post the biggest daily fall since Oct. 13.

** Global leaders who were gathering for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, were holding an emergency meeting later in the day after two people in Poland were killed in explosions that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian missiles.

** "Investor worries grew over heightening geopolitical risks after leaders of major countries were called for an emergency meeting," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said, adding that he still saw little possibility of the NATO's intervention in Ukraine or such kinds of expansion in military conflicts.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.64%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.87%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.01%.

** Of the total traded issues of 928, only 241 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 217.6 billion won ($164.39 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,324.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.54% lower than Tuesday's close at 1,317.6.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,324.6 per dollar, down 0.6%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,323.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 103.38.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 3.757%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 3.878%.

($1 = 1,323.6800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

