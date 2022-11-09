South Korean shares fall on Wall Street weakness, U.S. CPI in focus

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 6.48 points, or 0.27%, to 2,417.93, as of 0202 GMT, after falling as much as 0.92%. The index is set to snap a four-session rally that had brought it to its highest level since mid-September.

** "Wall Street's sharp losses were mainly due to liquidity concerns triggered by a crypto-currency exchange issue, while its impact on domestic markets is seen rather limited, which have been positively pricing in authorities' recent measures to prevent a liquidity crunch," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Kim Seok-hwan said.

** FTX Chief Executive Officer told employees he was exploring all options for his firm after a deal with crypto-currency exchange Binance collapsed on Wednesday, which brought a turmoil in crypto-currency markets.

** Focus is also on U.S. inflation data for October due later in the day, with expectations for a slowdown.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.45%, but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 1.57% and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.33%.

** Clean energy shares jumped, with CS Wind 112610.KS and Hyundai Energy Solution 322000.KS up 2.88% and 3.15%, respectively, on Democrats' better-than-expected performance in U.S. midterm elections.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, only 333 gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 105.2 billion won ($76.86 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,367.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,364.8.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.15 point to 102.50.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 4.040%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 4.115%.

($1 = 1,368.7200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

