South Korean shares fall more than 1% as US rate cut hopes wane

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday to hit their lowest in two months, as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official dampened hopes for early rate cuts.

** The won fell to its weakest level since early November, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 32.82 points, or 1.31%, at 2,464.77, as of 0106 GMT, trading at its lowest level since mid-November, and declining for a tenth session of the 12 trading days so far this month.

** The U.S. central bank should not rush to cut its benchmark interest rate until it is clear lower inflation will be sustained, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.55% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.08%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 2.50%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 1.34% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 1.78%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 1.52% and 2.52%, respectively.

** LG Innotek 011070.KS, which supplies camera parts to Apple AAPL.O, slid 4.39%, tracking the U.S. smartphone maker's overnight loss.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 116 shares advanced, while 795 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 205.9 billion won ($153.54 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,340.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.61% lower than its previous close at 1,331.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.15 point to 104.90.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.282%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 3.366%.

($1 = 1,341.0600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.