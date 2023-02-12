South Korean shares fall for third day, U.S. policy in focus

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% early on Monday, down for a third consecutive session due to concerns about U.S. interest rates staying higher than expected for a longer period.

** The won and government bond prices also dropped due to increasing concerns about the impact of U.S. monetary policy over riskier assets.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 25.07 points, or 1.02%, to 2,444.66 as of 0154 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.80% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 3.53%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.85%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 228 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 30.7 billion won ($24.13 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,273.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, down 0.67%.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,272.4 per dollar, down 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,270.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.31% so far this year, and gained 5.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 0.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.17 point to 104.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.7 basis points to 3.455%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.3 basis points to 3.441%.

($1 = 1,272.4700 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

