South Korean shares fall for third day, set to end nine-week rally

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares were set for their first weekly drop in 10 as markets fell for a third consecutive session on Friday amid caution ahead of U.S. employment data.
** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 3.15 points, or 0.12%, to 2,583.87 by 0220 GMT.
** For the week, the KOSPI has fallen 2.7% amid fading hopes for early rate cuts in the United States.
** U.S. private payrolls increased in December by the most in four months, data showed on Thursday, a day ahead of the official government data release.
** Among index heavyweights, biopharmaceutical manufacturers dropped more than 1%, while chipmakers, automakers and online platform companies also fell. Battery makers rose.
** Of the total 938 traded issues, 452 shares advanced, while 413 declined.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 41.5 billion won ($31.64 million) on the main board for the day so far.
** They have bought 200 billion won this week, set to extend their buying streak to a fifth week.
** The won weakened for a fourth straight session, quoted down 0.14% at 1,311.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC.
** For the week, the won was down 1.8%, set to post its worst weekly performance since early August.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.16 point to 104.87.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 3.277%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.336%.
($1 = 1,311.7300 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
