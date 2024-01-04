South Korean shares fall for third day, set to end nine-week rally

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set for their first weekly drop in 10 as markets fell for a third consecutive session on Friday amid caution ahead of U.S. employment data.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 3.15 points, or 0.12%, to 2,583.87 by 0220 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI has fallen 2.7% amid fading hopes for early rate cuts in the United States.

** U.S. private payrolls increased in December by the most in four months, data showed on Thursday, a day ahead of the official government data release.

** Among index heavyweights, biopharmaceutical manufacturers dropped more than 1%, while chipmakers, automakers and online platform companies also fell. Battery makers rose.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 452 shares advanced, while 413 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 41.5 billion won ($31.64 million) on the main board for the day so far.

** They have bought 200 billion won this week, set to extend their buying streak to a fifth week.

** The won weakened for a fourth straight session, quoted down 0.14% at 1,311.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC.

** For the week, the won was down 1.8%, set to post its worst weekly performance since early August.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.16 point to 104.87.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 3.277%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.336%.

($1 = 1,311.7300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.