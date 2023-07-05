South Korean shares fall for third day on US rate hike worries

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive day on Thursday, amid investor worries about the U.S. monetary tightening path after the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes signalled more rate hikes.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 3.94 points, or 0.15%, to 2,575.06 as of 0216 GMT.

** A united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting, but the vast bulk expected they would eventually need to tighten policy further, according to meeting minutes released on Wednesday.

** "The fact that there were some members that voted for a hike in June raised worries about more interest rate increases," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.42% but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.54%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.35%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform companies rose, but biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell.

** Of the total 936 issues traded, 185 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 115.0 billion won ($88.4 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,303.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.40% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.15 point to 103.74.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 3.659%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 3.704%.

($1 = 1,301.0600 won)

