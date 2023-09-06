South Korean shares fall for third day as battery makers drag

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, with battery makers dragging the benchmark index lower on declines in electric vehicles maker Tesla.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 19.83 points, or 0.77%, to 2,543.51 by 0214 GMT.

** "With a stronger dollar, higher U.S. bond yields and a jump in global oil prices, there is no triggering point for the stock market," SK Securities analyst Cho Jun-kee said.

** The U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August, data showed on Wednesday, with new orders firming and businesses paying higher prices for inputs - potential signs of still-elevated inflation pressures.

** Battery makers led the losses on the benchmark index, as higher bond yields weighed on investor appetite for growth stocks and U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla TSLA.O dropped 1.8%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.95%, its parent LG Chem 051910.KS fell 1.71%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS dropped 2.32% and 1.03%, respectively.

** Most other index heavyweights also declined, including chipmakers, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, but search engine Naver 035420.KS jumped 2.10%.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 125 shares advanced, while 767 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 23.8 billion won ($17.86 million) on the main board so far.

** The won was quoted at 1,333.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,330.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.10 point to 103.25.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.9 basis points (bps) to 3.806%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.1 bps to 3.944%.

($1 = 1,332.8000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.