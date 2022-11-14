South Korean shares fall for second day on profit-taking

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as investors chose to pocket profits after last week's sharp gains, while overnight declines on Wall Street also weighed on market sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 4.86 points, or 0.20%, to 2,469.79, as of 0118 GMT. It had closed 0.34% lower in the previous session.

** The index started the session on a strong note before turning lower. It was trading in a range of -0.4% and +0.4%.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard signalled on Monday the central bank would soon slow its rate hikes, while adding that there was "additional work to do."

** "Investors are booking profits on perception that recent stock price levels may have been too high after Fed officials' comments to continue the tightening cycle," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.16%, while peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.55%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.16%, while Samsung SDI 006400.KS dropped 5.14%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.85% and 1.43%, respectively. Online platform giant Kakao 035720.KS fell 1.20%, while peer Naver 035420.KS was flat.

** Of the total traded issues of 929, the number of advancing shares was 473.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 242.8 billion won ($183.20 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,324.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,325.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.13 point to 103.25.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.811%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.894%.

($1 = 1,325.3300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

