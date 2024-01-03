News & Insights

South Korean shares fall for second day after US Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 03, 2024 — 10:16 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight weakness, as caution prevailed amid uncertainty on the U.S. rate policy path after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 26.42 points, or 1.01%, to 2,580.89 by 0242 GMT, declining further from its 2.34% drop the day before.

** Federal Reserve officials launched an expansive debate about the future direction of U.S. monetary policy, with fresh concerns about being "overly restrictive", according to minutes of the Dec. 12-13 meeting.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.78%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.58%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.24%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS slipped 2.22% and sister auto maker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 1.92%, but search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were up 0.90% and 1.59%, respectively.

** Biopharmaceutical manufacturer Celltrion 068270.KS dropped 6.48%, while rival Samsung Biologics 207940.KS lost 2.29%.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 252 shares advanced, while 637 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 4.1 billion won ($3.13 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,311.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.49% lower than its previous close at 1,304.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.11 point to 105.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.9 basis points (bps) to 3.249%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.8 bps to 3.300%.

($1 = 1,311.7800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

