South Korean shares fall as US bank jitters outweigh Fed relief effect

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

May 03, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were down around midday on Thursday as investors digested the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, while keeping a wary eye on the health of U.S. banking sector, especially the regional lenders.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 14.52 points, or 0.58%, to 2,486.88 as of 01:49 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS fell 0.76% and peer SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS lost 2.34%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS declined 1.06%.

** Of the total 929 issues traded, 307 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 46.9 billion won ($35.3 million).

** The won KRW=KFTC gained nearly 1% against the dollar as top South Korean economic policymakers said they took the Fed's decision and remarks as positive for the domestic markets.

** The won was quoted at 1,327.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.79% higher than its previous close at 1,338.2.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,326.8 per dollar, up 0.6% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,324.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.20% so far this year and gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 4.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.17 points to 105.12.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.9 basis points (bps) to 3.228%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4.2 bps to 3.287%.

($1 = 1,327.0900 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

