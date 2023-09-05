News & Insights

South Korean shares fall as risk appetite weakens on higher oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

September 05, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as a jump in global oil prices stoked concerns about inflation, souring appetite for risk assets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 11.92 points, or 0.46%, to 2,570.26 by 0209 GMT.

** Saudi Arabia and Russia said on Tuesday they would extend their voluntary oil supply cuts to the end of the year, sending oil prices to the highest since late 2022.

** "Oil prices are the most important variable," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities. "Once faster inflation is triggered, monetary tightening will only continue for longer."

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.13% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.84%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.19%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS were flat, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS dropped 2.12% and 0.51%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 335 shares advanced, while 530 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 42.7 billion won ($31.99 million) on the main board so far on Wednesday, after three straight sessions of buying.

** The won was quoted at 1,335.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.40% lower than its previous close and hitting the lowest since Aug. 23.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 point to 103.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.780%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.921%.

($1 = 1,334.6200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

