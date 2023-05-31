South Korean shares fall as investors book profits from recent chip rally

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers on profit-taking and following a sharp drop in their U.S. peers. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 lost 10.02 points, or 0.40%, to 2,566.89, as of 0224 GMT.

** "The KOSPI fell on short-term price correction, with investors booking profits in the semiconductor sector," said analyst Seo Jung-hun at Samsung Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.98% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.03%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX dropped 2.7% overnight.

** South Korea's exports fell for an eighth straight month in May in annual terms, but the pace was slower than expected with signs that the worst had passed for chip and China-bound shipments.

** In China, a private sector survey showed factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May from decline, driven by improved production and demand.

** Investors gave a muted welcome to the U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill that would suspend the government's borrowing limit and avert default, with market focus now turning to the Senate and the interest rate outlook.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 399 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 20.6 billion won ($15.60 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.62% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.11 point to 104.29.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.477%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.548%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

