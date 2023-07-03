News & Insights

South Korean shares fall as investors await clues on US monetary policy

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

July 03, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, after posting a steep jump in the previous session, as investors awaited clues on the United States' monetary policy path. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was little changed.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 7.19 points, or 0.28%, to 2,595.28 as of 0211 GMT, following its 1.49% jump on Monday, its biggest in four-and-a-half months.

** South Korea's consumer inflation slowed more than expected and hit a 21-month low, weighed by falling oil and agricultural product prices.

** "The slowdown in inflation does not indicate the possibility of a rate cut, so it had limited impact on the stock market," said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** Investor focus is more on U.S. monetary policy, with the minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting and employment data due for release this week, Na added.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.27% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.26%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS and parent LG Chem 051910.KS fell more than 1% each, after posting sharp gains a day before on U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla's TSLA.O record sales.

** Among other index heavyweights, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS slid 0.24% but its sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS was up 0.45%. Search engine Naver 035420.KS fell 0.37%, while instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS dropped 1.57%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 241 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.7 billion won ($71.99 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,300.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.57% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.03 points to 103.89.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 3.616%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 3.622%.

($1 = 1,301.6600 won)

