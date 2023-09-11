South Korean shares fall as chip, battery stocks drag

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by chipmakers and battery manufacturers, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week for further clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was little changed.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 15.05 points, or 0.59%, to 2,541.83 by 0146 GMT, reversing its early gain of as much as 0.46%.

** "The market is broadly bearish, with battery makers falling and foreigners selling, as there is a possibility of U.S. inflation speeding up on an annual basis and pressure from oil prices," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.28% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.69%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.18%, its parent LG Chem 051910.KS fell 1.25%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS dropped 2.27% and 1.73%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform companies rose, but biopharmaceutical stocks fell.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 341 shares advanced, while 510 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 200.7 billion won ($151.26 million) on the main board so far on Tuesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,326.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,331.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.03 point to 103.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 3.875%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 3.972%.

($1 = 1,326.8300 won)

