South Korean shares fall after Fed rate hike; battery makers jump

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as investors found U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments hawkish after a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike, but losses were capped by battery manufacturers on solid earnings.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 7.70 points, or 0.33%, to close at 2,329.17. The index ended three straight sessions of gains that had sent it to a six-week high on Tuesday.

** The index briefly traded in positive territory after falling as much as 1.73% in early trade.

** Powell said on Wednesday it was "very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause its rate hikes.

** "Losses were capped by battery makers, which rose on robust earnings and hopes for larger shares in theglobal market" said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.67% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.13%, while tech platform operators Naver 035420.KS and KaKao 035720.KS dropped 2.87% and 4.21%, respectively.

** More than two thirds of shares fell. Among gainers, battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS rose 3.51% and its parent LG Chem 051910.KS advanced 1.64%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS climbed 1.93% and 3.27%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 174.7 billion won ($122.81 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to a fourth session.

** The won was last quoted at 1,423.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.45% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.26 point to 102.09.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.5 basis points to 4.172%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 4.203%.

($1 = 1,422.5200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

